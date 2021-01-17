Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 3,582,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,486. The stock has a market cap of $623.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

