Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 6.2%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 507,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 463,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.73.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

