Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Veritiv worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

