VeriBlock Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $2,443.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

VeriBlock Profile

Get VeriBlock alerts:

VBK is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 973,713,543 coins and its circulating supply is 695,724,184 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.