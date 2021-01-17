VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF remained flat at $$265.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.00. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

