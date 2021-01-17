VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF remained flat at $$265.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.00. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $265.00.
