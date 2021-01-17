VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 4,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DURA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period.

