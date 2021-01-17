USDK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $201.18 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $201.18 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.52 or 0.96749209 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.