Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.05.

URBN opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

