Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares traded down 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.07. 8,749,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 7,349,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

