Unum Group (UNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 19th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

