United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.70.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.