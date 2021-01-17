United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by 140166 from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. FMR LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.