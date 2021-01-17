United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($26.60) Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($26.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($26.50). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($6.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.89 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

