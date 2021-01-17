United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.55) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. 140166 increased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2,461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 697,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

