Uniform Fiscal Object Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $490.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 194.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003872 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001103 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.