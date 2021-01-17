Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 4,158,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,454. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.