Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $333,760.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $181.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $196.48.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

