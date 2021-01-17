TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $162,657.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,204,765,038 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

