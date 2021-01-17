Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

