Truist Upgrades Apache (NASDAQ:APA) to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

APA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 8,919,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,464. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

