Truist Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

