trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

TRVG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $760.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

