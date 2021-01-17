Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.48.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$454.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.84.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.