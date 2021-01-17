Trias (TRY) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Trias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $8,942.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

