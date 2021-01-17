Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.66.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. 626,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,362. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trex by 41.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

