TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to an outperformer rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

