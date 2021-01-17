Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $149.51. 1,252,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,783,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.