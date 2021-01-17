TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,028,224 shares of company stock worth $9,057,406 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 407,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

