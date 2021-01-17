Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLUBQ stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 113,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,180. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

