Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Total were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

