Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Top Ships stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

