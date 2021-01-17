TomTom’s (TMOAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TMOAF remained flat at $$10.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.81 million during the quarter.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

