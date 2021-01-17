Tixl (MTXLT) Trading Up 76.9% Over Last Week

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Tixl token can currently be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

