Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $24.20 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TLRY has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

