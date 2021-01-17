Thugs Finance Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $140.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Incent (INCNT) traded up 3,432,762.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.99 or 0.09999997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00246334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00067101 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.