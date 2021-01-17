Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $32,070.00 and approximately $38,836.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00401575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

