The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $144.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

