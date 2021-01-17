The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWGAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,505. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

