The Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry over the past year (-9% versus -10.1%). Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, Southern Company has gradually increased its customer base. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs. While the electric utility holding company’s debt-to-capitalization of 60.4% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

Get The Southern alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.87.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.66. 4,108,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,772. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 21.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.