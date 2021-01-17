The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

SMUUY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

