The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 211,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,158. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $229.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.