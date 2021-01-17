The RMR Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years.

RMR opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

