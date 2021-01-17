The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

