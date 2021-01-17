The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,748. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 338.47.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,792. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.