The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $35.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NYSE MOS opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

