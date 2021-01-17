The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.47. 7,881,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 4,830,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,590,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

