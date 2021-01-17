The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) to Conviction-Buy

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

