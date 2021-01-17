The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,735.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,525.54. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.