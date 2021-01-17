The Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

