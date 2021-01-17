The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 471.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

BA stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.